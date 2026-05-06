Entravision Communications (EVC) Stock Surges Over 85% After Hours: What's Going On?

What Does Q1 Data Say?

Entravision reported revenue of $196 million for the quarter ended Mar. 31. ATS segment operating profit jumped to $34.3 million from $6.5 million a year ago, while the Media segment posted an operating loss of $5.2 million, wider than $2.6 million in first quarter 2025.

Corporate expenses fell 8%. Cash and equivalents stood at $71.1 million against $162.2 million in long-term debt.

CEO Michael Christenson attributed the ATS surge to “higher monthly active advertisers and higher revenue per monthly active advertiser,” driven by AI platform investments and expanded sales capacity.

Debt Reduction And Dividend

Entravision also repaid $5 million on its bank term loan during the quarter.

The board declared a $0.05 per-share quarterly dividend on Class A and Class U shares, payable June 30 to shareholders of record as of June 16.

In the fourth quarter reported in March, the company posted revenue of $134.38 million and earnings per share of negative $0.20.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Entravision has a market capitalization of $366.32 million, with a 52-week high of $4.05 and a low of $1.81.

The small-cap stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 76.81.

Over the past 12 months, EVC has gained 108.38%.

Currently, the stock is positioned at about 97% of its 52-week range.

Price Action: EVC closed the regular session up 4.19% at $3.98, according to Benzinga Pro data.

With a strong Momentum in the 93rd percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that EVC has a positive price trend across all time frames.

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