Skyworks Solutions (SKWS) Stock Is Trending Overnight: Here's Why

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares are trending on Wednesday.

SWKS shares fell 3.53% to $70 in after-hours trading on Tuesday despite the company beating analyst revenue estimates by 4.72% and earnings per share estimates by 18.56% in its fiscal second quarter.

Q2 Revenue Hits $944 Million

On Tuesday, Skyworks reported $944 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 3. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.15, while GAAP earnings per share came in at $0.24. GAAP operating income was $42 million, compared with $189 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Philip Carter, chief financial officer and senior vice president of Skyworks, said “For the June quarter, we anticipate revenue of $900 million to $950 million, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.03 at the mid-point of the revenue range.”

Carter added that Mobile is expected to decline in the low single digits sequentially, while Broad Markets, the company's non-mobile segment that includes Wi-Fi, data center, automotive, and industrial applications, is expected to grow modestly. It represents about 43% of sales and is up high-single digits year over year.

What Investors Need To Know

Skyworks secured a multi-generation design win with a leading Android original equipment manufacturer, which is projected to generate more than $1 billion in revenue through 2030. Its Broad Markets segment delivered double-digit year-over-year growth, driven by Wi-Fi 7, data center, and automotive demand.

Phil Brace, chief executive officer and president of Skyworks, said “Mobile outperformed expectations on healthy demand, while Broad Markets continues to accelerate.”

Skyworks' board declared a cash dividend of $0.71 per share, payable on June 16 to shareholders of record as of May 26.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Skyworks has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, with a 52-week high of $90.90 and a 52-week low of $51.93.

SWKS’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 77.96.

Over the past 12 months, the stock of the California-based semiconductor company has gained 9.92%.

Currently, SWKS is positioned at about 53% of its 52-week range.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed the regular session at $72.56, up 5.39%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SWKS is experiencing positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo: Champ008 / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.