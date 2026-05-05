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May 5, 2026 11:40 PM 2 min read

Jim Cramer Recently Identified Arm As Key Beneficiary Of Compute And AI Demand: Here's Why The Stock Is Trending Overnight

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) shares are trending on Tuesday night.

ARM surged 8.33% to $226.23 in after-hours trading on Tuesday, ahead of its fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 earnings report due Wednesday.

What Investors Need To Know

In February, the semiconductor and software design company reported its third-quarter results, where ARM posted earnings per share of $0.43, beating the $0.33 analyst estimate by 30.30%. Revenue came in at $1.24 billion, a 0.81% beat against the $1.23 billion estimate.

Analysts expect that ARM will report fourth-quarter earnings per share of $0.54, with revenue reaching $1.47 billion for the period.

Short interest of the ARM stock stands at 11.7%.

Jim Cramer’s Take

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of ARM stands at 63.94.

With a market capitalization of $221.79 billion, Arm Holdings has a 52-week high of $237.68 and a low of $100.02.

Over the past 12 months, the large-cap company has gained 71.25%.

Currently, the stock is trading about 79% of the way up from its 52-week low toward its high.

ARM's long-term trend and strong positioning suggest continued upside potential.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed the regular session at $208.84, up 2.74%.

With a strong Momentum in the 91st percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ARM stock has a positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo by Ascannio via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: katz / Shutterstock.com

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