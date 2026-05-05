Major U.S. indices ended Tuesday higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 0.73% to 49,298.25, the S&P 500 advancing 0.81% to 7,259.22, and the Nasdaq finishing flat at 25,326.12.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AMD’s stock climbed 4.02% to close at $355.26, reaching an intraday high of $359.57 and a low of $344.88. The stock’s 52-week range is between $362.79 and $96.88. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up 16.54% to $414.

AMD reported first-quarter revenue of $10.25 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.37, both beating estimates, with revenue rising 38% year-over-year, driven by strong data center growth of 57% to $5.8 billion.

The company guided second-quarter revenue to about $11.2 billion, above expectations, citing continued AI-driven demand for high-performance chips and infrastructure.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer’s stock dipped 0.32% to end at $27.83, with a high of $28.29 and a low of $27.42. Its 52-week range is $62.36 to $19.48. The stock spiked 18.04% to $32.85 in extended trading.

Super Micro Computer reported third-quarter EPS of $0.84, beating estimates of $0.62, while revenue of $10.24 billion missed expectations of $12.33 billion, reflecting mixed results despite improved margins of 10.1%.

The company issued strong guidance, forecasting fourth-quarter EPS of $0.65–$0.79 and revenue of $11 billion–$12.5 billion, both above estimates, signaling continued demand driven by AI and data center growth.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel’s stock surged 12.95% to $108.18, with an intraday high of $110.48 and a low of $100.08. The 52-week range is $110.48 to $18.96. In the after-hours session, the stock rose 4.76% to $113.33.

The company cleared a significant antitrust hurdle for its investment in AI chip startup SambaNova, boosting investor confidence in its strategic direction.

Arista Networks’ stock fell 1.39% to close at $170.22, with a high of $177.22 and a low of $169.89. The stock’s 52-week range is $179.80 to $82.80. The stock dropped sharply by 11.77% in the after-hours trading.

Arista Networks reported first-quarter revenue of $2.71 billion and EPS of $0.87, both beating estimates, with revenue rising 35.1% year-over-year, driven by strong demand for AI networking solutions.

The company guided second-quarter revenue of $2.8 billion and EPS of $0.88, both above expectations, but shares fell sharply after hours as investors appeared to anticipate stronger guidance.

Micron’s stock jumped 11.10% to $640.45, hitting a high of $651.74 and a low of $605.47. Its 52-week range is $651.74 to $78.54. In the after-hours session, the stock gained 5.51% to $675.76.

The company’s CEO highlighted the growing demand for memory in AI applications, emphasizing that the issue lies in tight supply rather than weak demand. This surge in demand has positively impacted Micron’s stock performance.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate AMD stock has a Momentum score in the 96th percentile and a Value score in the 5th percentile.

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