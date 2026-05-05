Nasdaq 100 Tops 28,000, Intel Rallies 13%: Stock Market Today

The Nasdaq 100 surged past 28,000 during Tuesday morning trading, setting a fresh record as AI-driven gains in semiconductor stocks continued to power the broader tech sector, defying pressure from elevated oil prices and geopolitical tension.

• State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF shares are trending higher. What’s driving XLB shares up?

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% to 7,259 by midday trading in New York, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6% to 49,228 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.1%.

Small-caps led the tape, with the Russell 2000 rallying 1.6% to 2,840 as falling Treasury yields lifted rate-sensitive corners of the market. The CBOE Volatility Index slipped 4.6% to 17.45, signaling a notable easing of risk aversion.

The driving force was a sharp drop in energy prices. WTI crude tumbled 4.1% to $102.08 a barrel and Brent slid 3.5% to $110.47 after President Donald Trump signaled progress in negotiations with Iran.

The 10-year Treasury yield ticked down to 4.07%, and the long bond eased to 4.42%, supporting interest-rate-sensitive sectors. The U.S. Dollar Index drifted lower as the euro firmed to 1.1700 and the British pound advanced to 1.3564.

Gold added 0.9% to $4,562 an ounce, while Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rebounded 1.9% to $81,404, lifting crypto-linked equities.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

According to Benzinga Pro platform:

Sector Performance: Materials Lead, Communications Lag

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rallied 9.8% to $633 amid resilient AI-memory pricing and bullish hyperscaler capex commentary, while SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ: SNDK) tracked higher in sympathy.

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH), a cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain technology company, led the entire Russell 1000 with a 13% surge to $45.99, riding renewed enthusiasm in digital-asset infrastructure as Bitcoin reclaimed $81,000.

Earnings reactions and idiosyncratic catalysts drove outsized single-name moves on Tuesday.

Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Company % Change Bullish +13% Waters Corp +12.2% Intel Corp +14.11% Rockwell Automation +11.8% Micron Technology +9.8%

Russell 1000 Top Losers

Company % Change BellRing Brands -43.4% IPG Photonics -25.9% Inspire Medical Systems -16.4% Procore Technologies -10.6% Huntington Ingalls Industries -10.1%

Photo: PJ McDonnell via Shutterstock