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The Gap hanging sign on the building at the headquarters building in San Francisco, California, USA - June 6, 2023. Gap Inc. is an American worldwide clothing and accessories retailer.
May 5, 2026 8:46 AM 2 min read

Gap Stock Drops After Earnings Miss— But Fundamentals Tell A Different Story As Value Ranking Jumps

High Value Amid Market Headwinds

Despite short-term price trend turbulence following a recent fourth-quarter earnings report, Gap's intrinsic worth remains highly rated by financial metrics.

The stock currently boasts a Benzinga Edge value score of 90.80, keeping it firmly in the top decile of the market. Value is a percentile-ranked composite metric that evaluates a stock’s relative worth by comparing its market price to fundamental measures of the company’s assets, earnings, sales, and operating performance.

While Gap stock has experienced a 7.54% year-to-date drop, it maintains a positive long-term upward price trend and a robust growth score of 82.21, a metric that measures a stock’s combined historical expansion in earnings and revenue.

Q4 Earnings Snapshot: Underlying Strength And Momentum

Gap’s latest financial print featured a slight double miss, reporting earnings of 45 cents per share on $4.23 billion in revenue, just shy of Wall Street consensus estimates.

However, the underlying data shows sustained operational progress. Comparable sales increased by 3%, marking the retailer’s eighth consecutive quarter of positive comparable growth.

Looking forward, CEO Richard Dickson is initiating Phase 2 of his strategic roadmap, dubbed “Build Momentum,” which focuses on revitalizing the core apparel business into 2026.

A Trailblazer’s Legacy

As Gap pivots toward this new growth phase, it also reflects on its historic roots following the passing of co-founder Doris Fisher at age 94.

Fisher, who opened the first store in San Francisco in 1969 and coined the name “The Gap,” was instrumental in transforming the brand into a global apparel empire.

GAP Drops In 2026

The stock has dropped 7.54% YTD. The stock is currently higher by 5.62% over the last six months and up 2.96% over the past year.

It closed Monday 4.09% lower at $23.67 apiece, and it was higher by 0.21% in premarket on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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