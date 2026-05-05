The AI software firm posted first-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street expectations and lifted its full-year forecast, highlighting sustained demand across commercial and government segments.

Quarterly Performance

Palantir reported first-quarter revenue of $1.63 billion, topping analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at 33 cents per share, ahead of expectations of 28 cents, according to Benzinga Pro.

The company delivered its fastest growth since going public, supported by continued expansion in its U.S. operations.

Management issued second-quarter revenue guidance between $1.797 billion and $1.801 billion, above consensus estimates of $1.679 billion.

AI Platform Momentum

Palantir emphasized strong traction for its Artificial Intelligence Platform, or AIP, which powers enterprise and defense use cases. Management highlighted large contract wins and increasing deployment across industries.

Leadership pointed to the platform’s governance and cost control features as differentiators in scaling AI applications. The company also noted expanding customer relationships and higher contract values.

In the quarterly conference call, CEO Alexander C. Karp underscored the company’s positioning in operational AI, stating that adoption continues to accelerate across critical sectors. He added, “Only seven of our salespeople actually even really sell.”

The company also flagged growing cybersecurity risks tied to increased AI adoption. Management expects demand for its Apollo platform to rise as organizations seek faster vulnerability detection and remediation.

Growth Drivers And Strategy

Palantir continues to invest in technical talent and product development to support long-term expansion. While expenses are expected to increase through 2026, the company remains focused on maintaining GAAP profitability.

Customer growth and rising contract values indicate sustained demand for real-world AI applications. The company’s expanding footprint in the U.S. market remains a key growth engine.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $196.09. Recent analyst moves include:

HSBC : Downgraded to Hold (Lowers Target to $151.00) (May 1)

: Downgraded to Hold (Lowers Target to $151.00) (May 1) Oppenheimer : Initiated with Outperform (Target $200.00) (April 30)

: Initiated with Outperform (Target $200.00) (April 30) Citigroup: Buy (Lowers Target to $210.00) (April 28)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Palantir Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 1.83 — Stock is performing poorly relative to peers.

: 1.83 — Stock is performing poorly relative to peers. Growth Rank : 98.24 — Indicates strong growth potential.

: 98.24 — Indicates strong growth potential. Momentum Rank: 20.66 — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Palantir Technologies’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile, but the low value and momentum ranks suggest caution for investors. The stock is currently facing challenges in maintaining upward momentum while trading at a premium valuation.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because PLTR carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

PLTR Stock Price Activity: Palantir Technologies shares were down 2.78% at $141.97 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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