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New York City, New York - September 27 2025: Robinhood Fintech Finance Investing Company Logo on Screen with Financial Stock Performance Chart Background
May 5, 2026 7:09 AM 3 min read

Robinhood's New Playbook: Why Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Calls Gold Tier The Next Amazon Prime

The ‘Amazon Prime’ Of Finance

While Robinhood’s first-quarter results revealed softer transaction revenues due to weak trading activity, Wood's Ark Invest urges the market to look past cyclical volume.

The real catalyst is Robinhood Gold, a $5-per-month subscription tier rapidly becoming the gateway to the company’s broader financial ecosystem.

Ark notes it aims to transform “intermittent brokerage users into high-frequency financial users,” shifting Robinhood toward a lucrative recurring revenue model. Currently, Gold subscriptions generate approximately $100 million in annualized recurring revenue.

A Spinning Flywheel

Ark analysts highlight that Robinhood’s “flywheel is spinning.” The data reveals a stark contrast in user behavior: Gold subscribers hold five times the assets, grow their deposits 1.2 times faster, and open retirement accounts at 3.3 times the rate of non-subscribers.

“The products are reinforcing one another: Banking drives deposits, deposits fund investing, and spending data informs credit,” Ark explained.

Because banking is a daily activity, Ark insists that “compounding matters,” allowing Robinhood to layer predictable revenue on top of its traditional brokerage foundation.

Diversifying Beyond Volatility

This subscription-first playbook arrives at a critical juncture. Robinhood’s first-quarter cryptocurrency revenue recently plunged 47%, underscoring the need for stable, relationship-driven growth.

To further diversify, the company is also pushing into regulated event contracts. Robinhood recently backed a regulatory push to ban casino-style games from prediction markets, a calculated move to protect its emerging “price discovery” contracts.

By consolidating financial services and raising switching costs, Robinhood is successfully proving it has evolved far beyond its meme-stock origins.

How Has HOOD Performed In 2026?

Shares of HOOD have fallen by 32.12% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq Composite has advanced by 7.89% over the same period. It closed 3.92% higher on Monday at $76.55 apiece and was 2.08% higher in premarket on Tuesday.

Over the last month, HOOD was up 11.10% and lower by 44.04% over the last six months. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that HOOD maintains a weak price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a good growth score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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