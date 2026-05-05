U.S. stock futures rose on Tuesday after Monday’s lower close, following the announcement of "Project Freedom” by President Donald Trump.

The U.S. military said on Monday that it destroyed six Iranian small boats and intercepted Iranian cruise missiles and drones as Tehran tried to disrupt President Trump’s new effort to reopen commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump told Fox News on Monday that if Iran attacks American vessels, they will be “blown off the face of the Earth.” Asked on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” whether the ceasefire was over or a U.S. attack was imminent, Trump replied, “Well, I can’t tell you that.”

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.42%, and the two-year bond was at 3.93%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 95.9% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged during June’s meeting.

Index Performance (+/-) Dow Jones 0.28% S&P 500 0.34% Nasdaq 100 0.55% Russell 2000 0.54%

Stocks In Focus

Duolingo

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) dropped 12.77% in premarket on Tuesday as it beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines but issued a disappointing revenue guidance.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that DUOL maintains a strong price trend in the short term but a weak trend in the medium and long terms, with a solid growth score.

Pinterest

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) surged 16.59% as it reported better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter and issued a strong revenue forecast for the second quarter.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that PINS maintains a strong price trend in the short term but a weak trend in the medium and long terms, with a moderate quality score.

ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) declined 4.25% despite reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results after Monday’s closing bell.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ON maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was 1.94% higher ahead of its earnings scheduled to be released after the closing bell. Analysts expect it to post earnings of $1.29 per share on revenue of $9.89 billion.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AMD maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid growth score.

Inspire Medical System

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that INSP maintains a strong price trend in the short term but a weak trend in the medium and long terms, with a good value score.

Cues From Last Session

Information technology and consumer discretionary stocks closed Friday’s session higher, although most sectors on the S&P 500 ended on a negative note, with utilities, energy, and industrials posting the largest losses.

Insights From Analysts

LPL Research maintains a positive outlook for the US stock market and economy, primarily driven by the ongoing “AI wave” and robust corporate earnings.

Analysts anticipate that massive capital investments in artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to power a “technology earnings boom,” with sector earnings potentially growing over 50% this quarter.

Despite market highs, LPL believes valuations remain reasonable because “the market is still underappreciating technology’s AI-driven earnings power.” The Strategic and Tactical Asset Allocation Committee (STAAC) recently upgraded its recommendation to a “tactical overweight” for equities, expressing a particular preference for the technology and industrials sectors.

Regarding the broader economy, LPL Research expects “productivity enhancements to drive higher profit margins” as long as a recession is avoided.

While AI adoption may displace some labor, LPL anticipates workers will “reinvent themselves for the new economy,” mitigating long-term unemployment risks.

The firm concludes that if companies execute their current spending plans and the economy expands, “technology appears well positioned for additional outperformance in the months and years ahead”.

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on Tuesday.

April’s S&P final U.S. services PMI will be out by 9:45 a.m. ET. March’s job openings, February’s delayed new home sales report, March’s new home sales, and April’s ISM services data will all be released by 10:00 a.m. ET.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman will speak at 10:00 a.m., and Fed Governor Michael Barr will speak at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Commodities, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading lower in the early New York session by 2.91% to hover around $103.32 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar rose 0.72% to hover around $4,556.43 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $5,595.46 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.10% higher at the 98.4720 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 1.51% higher at $80,818.84 per coin, as per the last 24 hours.

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, as South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 indices rose. While China’s CSI 300, Australia's ASX 200, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and India’s Nifty 50 indices fell. European markets were mostly higher in early trade.

Image via Shutterstock