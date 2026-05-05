Trump Assumed 25% Market Crash Amid War, Says Slump Would've Been 'Worth It' To Stop Iran Nuclear Threat

President Donald Trump has voiced his astonishment at the market’s resilience amid the ongoing war with Iran, contrary to his expectations of a significant downturn.

At the Small Business Summit on Monday, Trump said that he had assumed a 25% market slump as a result of the conflict with Tehran. He rationalized that the decline would have been “worth it” to counteract the risk of a nuclear-armed Iran.

Trump stressed that the Iranian regime should have been toppled “47 years ago”, a task that should have been executed by “many presidents or other countries.” Despite the war, he underscored that markets are hitting “new highs.”

Trump Stunned By Market Strength

Trump’s surprise at the market’s resilience echoes his comments to CNBC last month. He stated, “If you would have told me that the Dow is almost at 50,000, I'm looking at your screen right now, and that oil is at 90 instead of 200, I would have been frankly surprised.”

He further noted the adaptability of the market, saying, “When there are problems, people figure out how to take care of things.” Despite his initial belief that the Dow would be down by “20%,” the current numbers have proven otherwise, said Trump.

Markets Shrug Shock, Risks Linger

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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