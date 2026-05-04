The Dow Jones Transportation Average, tracked by the State Street SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSE:XTN) , fell 4.5% Monday, bringing its decline to nearly 21% from its late-April peak.

By the standard convention, that qualifies as a bear market.

Monday's selloff stands apart, broader in scope and increasingly hitting company fundamentals as a new competitive threat takes shape.

Chart: Dow Transportation Average Slips Into Bear Market

Amazon Opens Logistics Network To Everyone

Procter & Gamble is using Amazon’s freight network to move raw materials and finished goods. 3M is shipping product from manufacturing sites to distribution centers. American Eagle Outfitters is using Amazon’s parcel network to fulfill direct-to-consumer orders.

“Over the past three years, hundreds of thousands of Amazon sellers have trusted the company's logistics network to move, store, and deliver hundreds of millions of packages across third-party facilities, warehouses, and sales channels beyond the Amazon store,” the company stated in the release.

“And these results gave Amazon the conviction to go further and offer these same services to any type of business.”

The infrastructure backing it is enormous.

Amazon’s logistics footprint spans more than 80,000 trailers, 24,000 intermodal containers and 100 cargo aircraft, capacity originally scaled for the company’s own retail business but now available to outsiders.

Peter Larsen, vice president of Amazon Supply Chain Services, drew the analogy investors immediately recognized.

"Amazon is bringing the infrastructure, intelligence, and scale of its supply chain services—proven over decades—to businesses everywhere, much like Amazon Web Services did for cloud computing," Larsen said.

“We could offer fast, dependable delivery that nobody else could. And with the launch of ASCS, we're confident we can give any other business access to the same cost efficiency, reliability, and speed that we've built for Amazon customers," he added.

Amazon Supply Chain Services Triggers Pain Trade Across Logistics

Monday’s damage was concentrated in the names most directly threatened.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) tumbled 9.4% in its worst session in over a year, just weeks ahead of its planned June 1 spin-off of FedEx Freight.

Shares of Amazon.com, which are not included in the Dow Transportation Average, rose 1.2% in an otherwise negative session for Wall Street.

Chart: Logistic Stocks Plummet On Amazon Supply Chain Services

Wall Street Calls It A ‘Watershed Moment’

The first sell-side reaction came from Morgan Stanley’s Ravi Shanker, a long-time skeptic of the parcel duopoly’s defenses against Amazon.

The launch could be a “watershed moment for North American freight transportation companies,” Shanker wrote in a note to clients Monday.

He flagged air freight and parcel carriers as most exposed, but added that truckers, railroads, ocean shippers and warehouse operators are also at risk.

Citi’s Ariel Rosa offered a more nuanced read. “The transportation and logistics industry has always been competitive, and Amazon does not have the scale or physical network to displace all competitors,” Rosa wrote in a client note.

Companies with hard assets, quality offerings and entrenched customer relationships will remain competitive, with the biggest risk to asset-light logistics providers — a direct flag on names like C.H. Robinson, where the broker model relies on margin capture rather than asset ownership.

The Question The Tape Cannot Answer Yet

For the past two weeks, the Dow Transport’s bear market could be dismissed as an Avis Budget construction artifact. As of Monday, that explanation no longer holds.

The drop is broad. The cause is identifiable.

The unresolved question is whether Amazon Supply Chain Services represents a structural reset for the entire listed logistics complex — or whether the entrenched customer relationships and air-freight scale that FedEx and UPS still control prove more durable than today’s tape suggests.