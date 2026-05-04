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Grab Holdings company logo displayed on mobile phone
May 4, 2026 10:10 AM 2 min read

What's Going On With Grab Stock Monday?

Autonomous Push Gains Traction

The service is currently free, runs on weekdays, and includes onboard safety operators as both companies gear up for a targeted commercial launch in mid-2026.

Grab Stock: Key Levels and Momentum Indicators

Grab is sitting near the bottom of its 52-week range after printing its 52-week low in April, which keeps the longer-term chart tilted toward sellers. The stock is trading 6.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 16.3% below its 100-day SMA, which points to a weak short-term bounce attempt inside a broader downtrend.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which leans toward fading upside momentum. That lines up with the "death cross" that occurred in January, a longer-term trend warning that often keeps rallies more fragile.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is down 25.93%, which is consistent with a market that has been repricing the company's growth story lower. With price still well under the 200-day SMA (26.8% below), bulls typically need sustained follow-through before the trend picture meaningfully improves.

  • Key Resistance: $4.00 — a round-number area where rebounds often stall first.
  • Key Support: $3.50 — near the recent low zone where buyers have tried to defend.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $6.37. Recent analyst moves include:

  • JP Morgan: Overweight (Lowers Target to $5.90) (April 20)
  • HSBC: Upgraded to Buy (Target $6.20) (January 16)
  • Barclays: Overweight (Raises Target to $7.00) (November 11, 2025)

Price Action

GRAB Stock Price Activity: Grab Holdings shares were down 2.45% at $3.58 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock 

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