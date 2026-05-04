What's Going On With Grab Stock Monday?

Autonomous Push Gains Traction

The service is currently free, runs on weekdays, and includes onboard safety operators as both companies gear up for a targeted commercial launch in mid-2026.

Grab Stock: Key Levels and Momentum Indicators

Grab is sitting near the bottom of its 52-week range after printing its 52-week low in April, which keeps the longer-term chart tilted toward sellers. The stock is trading 6.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 16.3% below its 100-day SMA, which points to a weak short-term bounce attempt inside a broader downtrend.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which leans toward fading upside momentum. That lines up with the "death cross" that occurred in January, a longer-term trend warning that often keeps rallies more fragile.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is down 25.93%, which is consistent with a market that has been repricing the company's growth story lower. With price still well under the 200-day SMA (26.8% below), bulls typically need sustained follow-through before the trend picture meaningfully improves.

Key Resistance : $4.00 — a round-number area where rebounds often stall first.

: $4.00 — a round-number area where rebounds often stall first. Key Support: $3.50 — near the recent low zone where buyers have tried to defend.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $6.37. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Overweight (Lowers Target to $5.90) (April 20)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $5.90) (April 20) HSBC : Upgraded to Buy (Target $6.20) (January 16)

: Upgraded to Buy (Target $6.20) (January 16) Barclays: Overweight (Raises Target to $7.00) (November 11, 2025)

Price Action

GRAB Stock Price Activity: Grab Holdings shares were down 2.45% at $3.58 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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