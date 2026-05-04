Texas Instruments Stock Posts Near-Perfect Momentum With 62% YTD Gain As AI Fuels Semiconductors Rally

As investors scramble to identify the true beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, TXN’s stock has officially joined the top tier of Benzinga Edge’s momentum rankings.

Surging Momentum Meets Price Trend Strength

The stock’s recent breakout is heavily underscored by its Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings. TXN boasts a near-perfect momentum score of 91.86, a metric that measures the stock’s relative strength based on price movement patterns and volatility over multiple timeframes.

Additionally, the stock’s quality score—which evaluates historical profitability and operational efficiency—stands at an impressive 92.13. Texas Instruments is also showing distinctly positive upward price trends across short, medium, and long-term horizons. Furthermore, it carries a solid growth score of 75.05.

Valuation Concerns And Divided Wall Street Outlooks

Despite the technical euphoria, the stock’s underlying valuation presents a much more complicated picture. TXN’s value score currently sits at a mere 10.73, indicating the stock is trading at a steep premium relative to its fundamental assets and earnings.

Wall Street analysts also remain highly cautious regarding the company’s trajectory. Goldman Sachs recently downgraded TXN from Buy to Sell with a $156 price target, arguing that the company’s strategic capacity and capital choices will serve as an idiosyncratic drag on its earnings recovery.

Meanwhile, Stifel maintained a “Hold” rating with a $200 price target, balancing secular growth tailwinds against near-term gross margin pressure from tactical under-loading and choppy macro dynamics expected in the first half of 2026.

TXN Shares Rise In 2026

The stock has advanced 61.94% year-to-date. The stock is currently higher by 74.01% over the last six months and up 77.52% over the past year.

It closed Friday 0.07% lower at $280.95 apiece, and it was higher by 0.14% in premarket on Monday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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