What's Going On With Nokia Stock Monday?

Nasdaq futures are down 0.49% while S&P 500 futures have shed 0.51%, setting up an “up stock / down market” divergence that often points back to stock-specific positioning and technical strength.

Recent Key Deals

The companies plan joint initiatives in 6G, AI, and wireless edge technologies. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 and is not financially material to Nokia.

Counterpoint Research said the deal marks a strategic move that could significantly expand Inseego’s scale, product reach, and global presence.

Nokia Earnings Snapshot

The Finnish company recently reported net sales of $5.26 billion (4.5 billion euros), up 4% year over year, but missed consensus estimates of $5.40 billion. EPS came at 6 cents, missing estimates by 3% but increasing 67% year-on-year.

The company’s Network Infrastructure segment grew 6% year over year, driven by a 20% increase in Optical Networks sales. Mobile Infrastructure sales grew 3% year over year with strength in Core Software (up 5%) and Technology Standards (up 10%). Sales growth at Radio Networks remained flat.

For 2026, Nokia maintained its comparable operating profit outlook of $2.34 billion (2.0 billion euros) to $2.93 billion (2.5 billion euros).

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $10.33. Recent analyst moves include:

Argus Research : Upgraded to Buy (Target $15.00) (April 27)

: Upgraded to Buy (Target $15.00) (April 27) Morgan Stanley : Initiated with Overweight (Target $8.00) (February 9)

: Initiated with Overweight (Target $8.00) (February 9) JP Morgan: Overweight (Raises Target to $8.00) (December 1, 2025)

Nokia Stock: Key Levels and Momentum Indicators

Nokia is sitting near the top of its 52-week range, which is consistent with a market that’s been rewarding sustained uptrends. The stock is trading 27% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 70.1% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that indicates strong short-term momentum on top of an already-steep intermediate trend (with shares at $13.37).

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 82.91, which signals the stock is in overbought territory and may be more prone to sharp pullbacks. RSI at 82.91 means upside pressure has been intense lately, even if it can cool off quickly.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 165.47%, which lines up with the “above all key averages” structure traders tend to associate with leadership trends. The golden cross that formed in October 2025 (50-day SMA moving above the 200-day SMA) also fits the longer-term shift toward a more durable uptrend.

Nokia ETF Exposure: Key Funds and Weightings

Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM): 1.72% Weight

(NASDAQ:QTUM): 1.72% Weight Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:UFOX): 2.89% Weight

Significance: Because NOK carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

NOK Stock Price Activity: Nokia shares were up 0.45% at $13.36 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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