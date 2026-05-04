Exposing ‘Bad Code’ At Unprecedented Speeds

This dual-edged capability will trigger a massive influx of exposed flaws. “We will find vulnerabilities which should have taken us 10 years to find in 6 months,” he predicted.

This compressed timeline will severely challenge IT departments, forcing them to scale from handling a few routine patches a week to potentially hundreds, as AI swiftly identifies misconfigurations and uncovers hidden attack paths across enterprise networks.

Preparing ‘Kill Switches’ For Rogue Systems

Compounding this threat is the rushed deployment of AI tools without built-in security frameworks. Arora likened the current AI landscape to the aviation industry before the TSA (Transportation Security Administration), highlighting that security is too often treated as a reactive afterthought.

To combat this, the cybersecurity firm is actively building the necessary scaffolding and agentic gateways to monitor and govern these technologies. Arora emphasized the critical need “to build the kill switches for when AI goes rogue, which it will, it has, and will continue to do so for long.”

He warned that most organizations currently lack fundamental visibility into the safety, security, and potential backdoors of the models operating within their environments.

The Looming Six-Month Window

Despite these imminent threats, Arora remains fundamentally optimistic that the industry will successfully navigate this bottleneck.

He suggested that within the next three to six months, nearly every major open-source model will possess these advanced vulnerability-hunting capabilities.

The immediate priority is for enterprises to brace for a brief “bumpy ride” and utilize AI-driven patching solutions to survive the coming wave.

How Has PANW Performed In 2026?

Shares of PANW have fallen by 1.69% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq-100 has advanced by 9.93% over the same period.

Over the last month, PANW was up 12.71%, but down 17.78% over the last six months. Palo Alto closed 0.99% higher at $181.09 apiece on Friday and it was down 0.54% in premarket on Monday.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that PANW maintains a strong price trend in the short and medium terms but a weak trend in the long term, with a good growth score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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