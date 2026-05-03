BlackBerry's Quiet Comeback: The Software Powering 275 Million Cars Turns Heads

BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE:BB) no longer sells the phones that once defined its brand, but its software story is getting harder for investors to ignore.

The company's QNX technology now runs quietly inside 275 million vehicles, making BlackBerry far more relevant than many consumers realize, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Profitability Turnaround

Last month, BlackBerry posted its fourth straight profitable quarter, marking its first such streak in about a decade. That gives the turnaround story more weight beyond nostalgia for its keyboard-phone era.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $141.7 million, topping guidance. QNX revenue reached $65.8 million, while Secure Communications revenue came in at $67.3 million.

QNX Momentum

CEO John Giamatteo said QNX continues to win business with automakers and suppliers. The company's royalty backlog grew to about $865 million, signaling stronger future revenue potential.

Hidden Auto Play

QNX powers safety-critical software across automotive, medical, industrial, rail and robotics markets. "On a car, you'll never see QNX's logo," said QNX President Mattias Eriksson Wall, The Wall Street Journal added. "What you will see is a better experience."

For fiscal 2026, BlackBerry expects revenue of $504 million to $534 million. It also forecast adjusted EBITDA of $69 million to $84 million and adjusted EPS of 8 cents to 10 cents.

Collaboration With Nvidia

The company recently announced an expansion of its collaboration with Nvidia to enhance safety-critical edge AI systems.

The collaboration focuses on integrating QNX OS for Safety 8.0 with NVIDIA IGX Thor, creating a unified platform for real-time control and AI in regulated environments. This partnership aims to support various applications, including robotics and medical technologies, highlighting BlackBerry’s ongoing commitment to innovation in safety-critical systems.

Technical Analysis

BlackBerry is currently trading within its 52-week range, with a high of $5.79 and a low of $3.12, indicating it is closer to its recent highs. The stock is trading 16.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 40.6% above its 100-day SMA, suggesting strong short-term and intermediate-term bullish trends.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 71.94, indicating that the stock is in overbought territory, which may suggest a potential pullback or consolidation in the near term. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is currently above the signal line, indicating bullish momentum, although traders should remain cautious given the high RSI.

Key Resistance : $5.79 — This level represents the recent 52-week high where selling pressure may emerge.

: $5.79 — This level represents the recent 52-week high where selling pressure may emerge. Key Support: $5.00 — This level may act as a psychological barrier for buyers and sellers.

Analyst Outlook

The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $4.45. Recent analyst moves include:

Canaccord Genuity : Hold (Lowers Target to $4.40) (April 10)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $4.40) (April 10) RBC Capital : Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $4.50) (April 10)

: Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $4.50) (April 10) Canaccord Genuity: Hold (Maintains Target to $4.60) (Dec. 19, 2025)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for BlackBerry, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 16.99) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 16.99) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : Bullish (Score: 97.81) — Strong growth potential indicated by high scores.

: Bullish (Score: 97.81) — Strong growth potential indicated by high scores. Momentum: Bullish (Score: 86.46) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: BlackBerry’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile, indicating strong potential in the market, although its value score suggests it may be trading at a premium compared to peers.

Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock