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Loan appointment pay debt. Expenses finance credit. Credit cost budget. A woman is sitting at a table with a calculator and a pen. She is looking at a pile of coins.
May 3, 2026 9:41 AM 4 min read

Consumer Tech News (Apr 27-May 1): Tech Buzz Builds As Earnings Season Drives Market Moves

April didn't just rally — it rewrote the playbook for Wall Street momentum with the biggest tech earnings on a spree.

AI euphoria, blockbuster earnings, and relentless dip buying turned skeptics into believers.

But beneath the surge, soaring capex and execution risks are starting to test the narrative.

Earnings Snapshot

OpenAI has reportedly not been able to meet its set targets for revenue and new users, raising questions about its ability to maintain high data center costs.

Software & Semiconductor

SanDisk Corp. (NASDAQ:SNDK) reported third-quarter results with earnings of $23.41 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $14.43 by 62.23%.

Automobile

FinTech & BitCoin

Donald Trump‘s flagship crypto project has quietly sold billions of tokens to private investors while early backers remain locked out.

The disclosure sent WLFI to a fresh all-time low Friday, with the token slipping below 6 cents as Senate efforts to pass the crypto industry's top legislative priority hit fresh resistance.

The company reported earnings per share of 38 cents in the quarter, missing a Street consensus estimate of 46 cents per share.

Image via Shutterstock

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