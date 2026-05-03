Israel Greenlights Plan To Buy New Fighter Squadrons From Lockheed Martin, Boeing

The ministry framed the move as an early step in a broader military modernization push meant to prepare for what it called a tougher security environment over the next decade.

$119 Billion Purchase

According to a Reuters report, the procurement committee's approval supports a $119 billion (350 billion shekel) program and includes a fourth F-35 squadron from Lockheed Martin plus an additional squadron of Boeing's F-15IA jets.

The ministry said the aircraft are intended to anchor long-range force planning and help Israel maintain air dominance.

Ministry director general Amir Baram said, "Alongside immediate wartime procurement needs, we have a responsibility to act now to secure the IDF's military edge ​ten years from now and beyond."

US-Israel Partnership

Baram also said the Iran conflict "reinforced just how critical the U.S.-Israel strategic relationship is, and how essential advanced air power remains," according to the ministry's statement.

According to the report, Israel's next step is to work through final arrangements with the U.S. government and military counterparts. Boeing received an $8.6 billion award in December tied to Israel that included 25 F-15IAs and an option for 25 more.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the Iran fighting highlighted the air force's role in Israel's defense and argued the outcome calls for continued force expansion. Katz said, "The lessons of that campaign require us to keep pressing forward on force buildup, to ensure air superiority for decades to ​come."

Katz also pointed to ambitions around autonomous flight features, upgraded defensive technology, and a push toward space-related military capabilities. "Our mission ⁠is ​clear: to ensure the IDF has the tools, capabilities, and strength ​to operate anywhere, at any time," Katz said.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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