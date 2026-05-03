US GDP Grows 2%, Gas Prices Soar, Mark Cuban's Warning: This Week In Economy

The week saw significant developments in the U.S. economy, with the GDP growth rate for the first quarter of 2026 soaring, gas prices, and a dip in President Trump’s approval rating. Here’s a quick recap of the weekend’s top stories.

US GDP Grows 2%, Core PCE Inflation Jumps 3.2% In March

The U.S. economy experienced a 2% annualized growth rate in the first quarter of 2026, as per the advance estimate released on Thursday. This figure was higher than the previous 0.5% pace but fell short of economists’ 2.3% expansion expectations. The Core PCE inflation rate for March also rose to 3.2%.

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Fed Holds Rates Unchanged: Traders Brace For Powell’s Likely Final Presser

The Federal Reserve maintained the benchmark federal funds rate at 3.50-3.75% on Wednesday. This decision is widely believed to be Chair Jerome Powell‘s final policy call before Kevin Warsh takes over on May 15. The Fed also noted that inflation is high, partly due to the recent surge in global energy prices.

State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) was among the entities impacted by this news.

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Mark Cuban Warns ‘People Hate The Economics Of Healthcare’

Mark Cuban criticized the U.S. healthcare system, citing rising costs, corporate consolidation, and misaligned incentives as the primary causes of financial strain for patients and employers. Cuban’s comments were made on X.

This news has implications for healthcare companies and the broader healthcare sector. Read the full article here.

Gas Hits $4.43, Surges 61% Since December

U.S. gas prices have skyrocketed to $4.43 per gallon, marking a 61% increase since December. This surge is attributed to oil briefly hitting $126 a barrel, its highest level since the Iran war began.

This news has significant implications for the transportation and energy sectors.

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Trump Approval Rating Falls To 40% As Voters Deliver Poor Marks On Economy

President Donald Trump‘s approval rating has dropped to 40%, according to a new voter poll. Despite record highs in the stock market, voters are dissatisfied with Trump’s handling of the economy.

Read the full article here.

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