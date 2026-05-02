Lockheed Martin Wins Space Force Interceptor Deal, Eyes 2028 Milestone

The firm has been selected by the U.S. Space Force to enhance its missile defense capabilities through the Space-Based Interceptor program, which aims to provide an additional layer of protection against emerging missile threats.

This development is part of a broader initiative to integrate advanced technologies and deliver an integrated demonstration by 2028.

The broader market experienced slight gains, with the Nasdaq rising 0.87% and the S&P 500 up 0.19%. Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin’s stock performance contrasts with the Dow Jones, which closed down 0.43%, suggesting that the stock is moving in line with positive company-specific news despite mixed market conditions.

Technical Analysis

Lockheed Martin is currently trading within its 52-week range, which has seen a high of $692.00 and a low of $410.11. The stock is trading 10.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 16.4% below its 50-day SMA, indicating a bearish short-term trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 22.03, suggesting the stock is oversold, which could indicate potential for a rebound. This level of RSI typically reflects significant selling pressure, indicating that buyers may soon step in if sentiment shifts.

Key Resistance : $516.00 — This level has historically been a barrier for upward movement.

: $516.00 — This level has historically been a barrier for upward movement. Key Support: $476.50 — This level may provide a floor for the stock if tested.

Lockheed Martin is the world’s largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Aeronautics is Lockheed’s largest segment, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35.

The recent contract with the U.S. Space Force highlights Lockheed’s commitment to advancing missile defense technologies, reinforcing its position in the defense sector and its ability to innovate in response to emerging threats.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Lockheed Martin is slated to provide its next financial update on July 21, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $7.18 (Down from $7.29)

: $7.18 (Down from $7.29) Revenue Estimate : $19.36 Billion (Up from $18.16 Billion)

: $19.36 Billion (Up from $18.16 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 25.1x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $623.91. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $653.00) (April 24)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $653.00) (April 24) RBC Capital : Sector Perform (Lowers Target to $575.00) (April 24)

: Sector Perform (Lowers Target to $575.00) (April 24) Susquehanna: Positive (Lowers Target to $700.00) (April 24)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Lockheed Martin, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 31.35 — Indicates the stock is trading at a premium relative to peers.

: 31.35 — Indicates the stock is trading at a premium relative to peers. Growth Rank : 25.32 — Suggests limited growth potential compared to the market.

: 25.32 — Suggests limited growth potential compared to the market. Quality Rank : 92.03 — Reflects strong financial health and operational efficiency.

: 92.03 — Reflects strong financial health and operational efficiency. Momentum Rank: 25.96 — Indicates weak momentum in stock performance.

The Verdict: Lockheed Martin’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with strong quality metrics but weak momentum and growth indicators. This suggests that while the company maintains solid fundamentals, it may face challenges in driving stock performance in the near term.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because LMT carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

LMT Stock Price Activity: Lockheed Martin shares were up 0.22% at $513.90 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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