Voice AI Is Heating Up—SoundHound Is Back On Investors' Radar

Voice AI is having a moment, and SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) is right in the spotlight.

"In Q1, we continued to see unprecedented demand for voice, reimagined through the lens of AI," said Twilio CEO Khozema Shipchandler, highlighting voice as a growing entry point for both AI-native firms and enterprises. The company's voice channel revenue rose 20% year over year, reinforcing the view that conversational AI is rapidly scaling across industries.

Speculations are – this optimism on voice AI has spilled over to SoundHound, which recently announced plans to acquire LivePerson to deepen its presence in AI-driven customer service. The deal, expected to close in the second half of 2026, aims to combine SoundHound's voice AI capabilities with LivePerson's messaging platform to create a more comprehensive offering.

Meanwhile, an exchange filing shows that SoundHound AI's shares are 5.21% owned by Vanguard Capital Management, which reported beneficial ownership of 20.35 million shares with sole voting power over about 2.96 million shares. The filing noted the stake is held in the ordinary course of business and is not intended to influence control of the company.

The broader Technology sector gained 1.49% on the day, underscoring strong momentum in AI-linked names, even as SoundHound's stock movement suggested investors are reacting to a mix of company-specific developments and broader thematic tailwinds.

Technical Analysis

SoundHound AI is currently trading within a 52-week range of $5.83 to $22.17, suggesting it is positioned closer to the lower end of this range, which may indicate weaker sentiment among investors. The stock is trading 24.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 7.8% above its 100-day SMA, signaling short-term strength, while it remains 18.5% below its 200-day SMA, indicating longer-term challenges.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 69.34, suggesting that the stock is approaching overbought territory, which could lead to a pullback if buying pressure eases. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is currently above the signal line, indicating bullish momentum, although traders should remain cautious given the elevated RSI.

Key Resistance : $10.50 — A significant level where selling pressure may emerge.

: $10.50 — A significant level where selling pressure may emerge. Key Support: $9.00 — A critical level that, if breached, could lead to further declines.

Sector Performance

SoundHound AI is part of the Technology sector, which was the best performing sector on Friday, gaining 1.49%. Over the past 30 days, the sector has seen a robust increase of 19.03%, indicating strong investor interest and momentum in technology stocks.

Despite the sector’s strength, SoundHound’s performance has lagged, suggesting that investors may be reacting to company-specific news rather than broader market trends. The stock’s recent movements highlight a divergence from the overall positive sentiment in the sector.

The acquisition of LivePerson is significant as it enhances SoundHound’s capabilities in AI-driven digital customer service, allowing the company to offer a more comprehensive solution to its clients. This strategic move positions SoundHound to better compete in the rapidly evolving conversational AI market.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: SoundHound AI is set to report earnings on May 7, 2026 (confirmed). Analysts are closely watching the upcoming earnings report, particularly given the company’s recent acquisition news.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 5 cents (Up from Loss of 6 cents)

: Loss of 5 cents (Up from Loss of 6 cents) Revenue Estimate: $42.59 million (Up from $29.13 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $14.50. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Buy (Maintains Target to $14.00) (April 22)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $14.00) (April 22) HC Wainwright & Co. : Buy (Lowers Target to $20.00) (March 2)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $20.00) (March 2) Piper Sandler: Neutral (Lowers Target to $9.00) (Feb. 27)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for SoundHound AI, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: 6.42 — Indicates a moderate performance trend.

The Verdict: SoundHound AI’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, suggesting that while the stock has some positive indicators, it still faces significant challenges in the current market landscape.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because SOUN carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

SOUN Stock Price Activity: SoundHound AI shares were down 0.42% at $9.52 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Tigarto via Shutterstock