5 Stocks Investors Couldn't Stop Buzzing About This Week: AAPL, GOOG, HOOD And More

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (April 27 to May 1) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, Iran war, earnings, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.

Apple

Some retail investors were appreciating AAPL’s approach of not investing heavily in AI as compared to its Magnificent 7 peers.

The stock had a 52-week range of $193.25 to $288.62, trading around $270 to $279 per share, as of the publication of this article. It rose 27.69% over the year, but declined by 0.02% and 0.19% over the last six months and year-to-date, respectively.

AAPL had a strong price trend in the medium, short and long term, with a poor value ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Alphabet

Retail investors were highly bullish on GOOG after its stellar earnings.

The stock had a 52-week range of $149.49 to $382.63, trading around $380 to $385 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 137.39% over the year and 35.49% in the last six months. The stock was also up 21.71% YTD.

GOOG had a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a good quality ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Robinhood Markets

Some retail investors who had bet on HOOD were disappointed by its performance following the latest earnings results.

The stock had a 52-week range of $45.56 to $153.86, trading around $71 to $74 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced 48.42% over the year, but was down 47.21% in the last six months. The stock was 35.55% lower YTD.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that HOOD had a weak price trend in the long, short, and medium terms with a solid growth score.

Meta Platforms

Following its massive AI capex spending announcement, some retail investors expressed that this may be an “end of META,” and “rise” of RDDT.

The stock had a 52-week range of $520.26 to $796.25, trading around $610 to $615 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 11.46% over the year, down 8.19% over the last six months, and 7.30% YTD.

META maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate value score as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Eli Lilly

Some investors were disappointed that they did not hold a position in LLY after its blockbuster earnings.

The stock had a 52-week range of $623.78 to $1,133.95, trading around $933 to $938 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 3.97% over the year, and 10.67% over the last six months, but LLY was down 13.03% YTD.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, LLY was maintaining a weak price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a strong growth ranking.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed positive market action during the week.

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