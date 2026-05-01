S&P 500's Best‑Kept Secret: Why Healthcare Could Be 2026's Breakout Winner

As the S&P 500 seeks the next leg higher, smart money might be moving toward healthcare, a sleeper sector of 2026.

Still, the series of earnings upgrades, coupled with an AI-driven drug-discovery tailwind, suggests the sector is no longer just a defensive play. It is shaping into a growth engine that the broad market is yet to fully acknowledge.

The April Surge

Perhaps most notably, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) raised its guidance above $100 billion for the first time in the company’s history.

Beyond The Spreadsheet

One key component of this hidden healthcare value is the integration of generative AI into the drug discovery process. While the market often views AI as a back-office cost-saver, industry leaders see it as a “discovery-accelerator.”

A Rotation Underway

Although this research also shows that some healthcare names exhibit negative short-term momentum, high flow scores suggest institutional money might use volatility to build positions.

Thus, once the market recognizes the significant value gap between using AI to generate memes or write student essays and formulating life-saving treatments, the healthcare sector's sleeper status might rapidly evaporate.

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