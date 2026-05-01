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May 1, 2026 1:11 PM 5 min read

Stock Market Today: Apple Earnings Power S&P 500, Nasdaq To Records; Trump Hits EU

Crude oil sank more than 3% as Iran routed a fresh Hormuz reopening proposal through Pakistani mediators.

President Donald Trump announced he is increasing tariffs on European cars and trucks coming into United States to 25%.

Across U.S. equity markets by midday Friday, gains were broad-based but tilted toward Big Tech. The S&P 500 advanced 0.7% to 7,262, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 65 points or 0.1% to 49,729.

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1% to 27,743, with Apple’s 5.1% surge lifting the broader complex.

The Russell 2000 added 0.3% to 2,807.

Friday’s Performance In Major US Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Apple Blowout Lifts Tech

Earnings Movers In Focus

Apple was the unmistakable star of the morning, jumping over 5% after the iPhone maker delivered $111.2 billion in fiscal Q2 revenue (up 17%) and $2.01 in EPS, both ahead of consensus, with Greater China sales surging 28% to $20.5 billion.

The company guided June-quarter revenue growth to 14%–17%, well above Street estimates around 9.5%, and services hit a record $31 billion.

Beyond mega caps, the Russell 1000 leaderboard was dominated by software earnings winners. 

Atlassian Corp. exploded 24.4% higher – the stock’s best day ever – after fiscal Q3 EPS of $1.75 trounced the $0.98 consensus and full-year revenue growth guidance was lifted to 24%. Twilio Inc. surged 20.2% on 20% revenue growth and a raised full-year outlook, and Reddit Inc. climbed 11.9% on a 69% revenue jump and Q2 guidance of $715M–$725M. 

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) slid 11.3% with no fresh news catalyst, the move appearing tied to sector positioning.

Friday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Friday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers

Image: Shutterstock

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