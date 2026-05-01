The Nasdaq 100 closed April with a 15.64% gain, its largest monthly advance since October 2002 — the very bottom of the Dot-Com bust, when the index began its multi-year recovery from the 78% drawdown that defined a generation of tech investors.

That alone is a striking statistic. But the more interesting question is what happens next.

Since its inception in 1985, the Nasdaq 100, tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) , has rallied 15% or more in a single month only 14 times before.

Each of those episodes left a forward-return footprint — and the footprints are not random.

Nasdaq 100 Monthly Rallies ≥15% — Forward Returns (1985–2026)

The Statistics That Should Sober Buyers

Pooled across all 14 episodes, the headline numbers look reassuring at first glance. Average 12-month return: +17.05%. Median: +18.21%.

That reassurance falls apart on inspection. A 57.14% win rate over 12 months is barely above a coin flip.

After a rally rare enough to occur only 14 times in 41 years, the historical record says buying the Nasdaq and holding for a year leaves you at 8 wins and 6 losses.

The unconditional Nasdaq 100 win rate over any random 12-month window since 1985 sits closer to 75%. Put plainly, the +15% monthly print yields worse forward outcomes than buying on a random day.

An investor who systematically bought every +15% monthly Nasdaq print since 1985 and held for a year would have, in the worst observed case, lost nearly half their capital. That is the volatility hiding inside the +18.21% median return.

The Sharpe ratio measures how much return you get for the volatility you sit through. Above 1.0 is high quality. Between 0.5 and 1.0 is mediocre. Below 0.5, the gains barely justify the turbulence.

Across all four horizons after a +15% Nasdaq month, the Sharpe sits between 0.34 and 0.59. Three of the four are below 0.5. The 12-month reading is 0.36 — barely worth the ride.

The 1-month figure is the only bright spot at 0.59, and the win rate at that horizon ticks up to 64.29%. Short-term momentum continuation is the most reliable feature of this signal.

Buying the day after a +15% monthly print and holding for 30 days has worked roughly two-thirds of the time. Holding for a year has worked just over half.

Three Nasdaq 100 Regimes, Three Very Different Stories

Stack the historical episodes by their 12-month forward returns and a clearly trimodal distribution emerges.

Bear-market recovery rallies printed extraordinary follow-through. Mid-bull continuations delivered solid but unexceptional returns. Late-cycle euphoria signals preceded brutal drawdowns.

The five mid-bull continuations — January 1987, January 1991, December 1991, July 1997, October 2002 — produced a different shape: broadly positive but choppy. Three of the five had negative readings somewhere in the first six months before recovering. Median 12-month gain: roughly +24%. Solid, unexceptional, with meaningful interim drawdowns.

Then the late-cycle cluster, where the data turns ugly. All five rallies — December 1999 through November 2001 — produced negative 12-month returns, every one a double-digit decline as the dot-com bubble burst.

So Which Regime Is April 2026?

The bullish case maps April 2026 onto the 1991 and October 2002 analogs — early-cycle continuation rallies after a meaningful correction, supported by improving earnings.

The Nasdaq 100 had a difficult first quarter, the index pulled back through March, and the April rally was driven by resilient AI infrastructure earnings. That fits the recovery template.

The bearish case maps it onto 1999 or early 2000. The April rally happened with U.S. equity market momentum and return concentration is at multi-year highs. A handful of AI-infrastructure names have done virtually all the index work for two months.

The honest reading of the data is that history offers two strongly opposing analogs.

Earnings are growing. Capex guidance from hyperscalers keeps stepping up.

Those are euphoria-regime fingerprints and not what a healthy bull market looks like.

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