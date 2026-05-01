Kroger Expands GLP-1 Medications, Nutrition Support

The move supports Kroger's push to make weight management treatments more accessible and affordable. Harris Teeter is rolling out expanded GLP-1 medication options alongside nutrition support services, including guidance from pharmacists and registered dietitians.

The initiative strengthens Kroger's broader health and wellness strategy as demand for weight loss treatments continues to grow.

The broader market advanced Thursday, while the Consumer Discretionary sector was little changed. Kroger's gains suggest investors are responding positively to the company's latest healthcare-focused expansion.

Technical Analysis

Kroger is currently trading within its 52-week range, with a high of $76.58 and a low of $58.60. The stock is trading 8.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 3.4% below its 50-day SMA, suggesting a bearish short-term trend as it struggles to maintain upward momentum.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 46.46, indicating neutral momentum and suggesting the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. Additionally, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is below the signal line, indicating bearish momentum and suggesting further downward pressure if the trend continues.

Key Resistance : $70.00 — A critical level for potential upward movement.

: $70.00 — A critical level for potential upward movement. Key Support: $66.00 — A level where buying interest may emerge.

Kroger’s 12-month performance shows a 5.69% decline, indicating a challenging year for the stock. This longer-term trend highlights the need for the company to leverage its new initiatives effectively to regain investor confidence and drive growth.

Sector Performance

Kroger is currently outperforming its sector, with a gain of 0.04%, while the Consumer Discretionary sector is flat. The sector is ranked 7 out of 11, indicating mid-tier performance, while Kroger’s slight uptick suggests it is leading sector gains, albeit marginally.

Over the past 30 days, the Consumer Discretionary sector has gained 7.79%, reflecting a recovery, while Kroger’s recent initiatives may position it favorably in this context. Despite a 2.97% 90-day decline in the sector, Kroger’s current strategy could help it capitalize on emerging consumer trends.

Founded in 1883, Kroger is the largest pure-play supermarket operator in the United States, operating roughly 2,700 stores across more than 30 banners. Kroger’s business is primarily grocery-led, spanning fresh-food and private-label offerings, complemented by fuel centers and pharmacies.

The company’s recent expansion into weight-management medications through Harris Teeter aligns with its commitment to health and wellness and enhances its service offerings. This strategic move could help Kroger capture a larger share of the growing health-conscious consumer market.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The Kroger Co. is slated to provide its next financial update on June 22, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $1.58 (Up from $1.49)

: $1.58 (Up from $1.49) Revenue Estimate : $45.36 Billion (Up from $45.12 Billion)

: $45.36 Billion (Up from $45.12 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 44.2x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $74.20. Recent analyst moves include:

Evercore ISI Group : Outperform (Raises Target to $83.00) (March 9)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $83.00) (March 9) Citigroup : Neutral (Raises Target to $71.00) (March 9)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $71.00) (March 9) Roth Capital: Buy (Raises Target to $78.00) (March 6)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for The Kroger, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 38.2) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 38.2) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Quality: Neutral (Score: 64.18) — Balance sheet remains healthy.

The Verdict: The Kroger’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with weak value metrics suggesting premium pricing while maintaining a solid quality score. This combination indicates that while the company is positioned well in terms of quality, it may face challenges in justifying its current valuation levels.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because KR carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

KR Stock Price Activity: Kroger shares were up 0.04% at $68.10 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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