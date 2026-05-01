Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
New York, USA - August 7, 2025: Front of New York Stock Exchange at Wall Street.
May 1, 2026 5:03 AM 5 min read

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Gain As Trump Administration Evades War Powers Deadline— Apple, Twilio, Roblox In Focus

U.S. stock futures were mixed on Friday, following Thursday’s record advances following mega-cap earnings.

Meanwhile, the Donald Trump administration leveraged the three-week-old ceasefire to avoid a congressional 60-day deadline under the War Powers Resolution to withdraw troops from Iran.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.39%, and the two-year bond was at 3.89%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 94.8% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged during June’s meeting.

IndexPerformance (+/-)
Dow Jones0.09%
S&P 5000.08%
Nasdaq 100-0.11%
Russell 2000-0.12%

Stocks In Focus

Apple

  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was up 3.11% in premarket on Friday after reporting better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issuing strong June-quarter guidance.
  • Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AAPL maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid growth score.

Twilio

  • Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TWLO maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value score.

Roblox

  • Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that RBLX maintains a weak price trend in the short, medium, and long terms.

Atlassian

  • Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TEAM maintains a weak price trend in the short, medium, and long terms.

Eli Lilly

  • Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that LLY maintains a weak price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid growth score.

Cues From Last Session

Utilities, communication services, and industrials stocks recorded the biggest gains on Thursday, as most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note. However, information technology stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

Insights From Analysts

In a recent market commentary, Brian Rehling analyzes the potential economic impact of Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump’s pick for the new Federal Reserve chair. Rehling predicts a measured transition, stating, “We expect any shift in Fed policy under a new chair to be gradual.”

If Warsh successfully implements his vision, Rehling anticipates dual economic maneuvers: “the Fed could slowly lower short-term interest rates while also shrinking its balance sheet.”

This approach could ultimately “put upward pressure on longer-term interest rates over time.” Additionally, Warsh has signaled a desire to cut rates, particularly if “artificial intelligence boosts productivity and helps keep inflation in check.”

For investments, Rehling warns of potential turbulence as markets adjust. He cautions that “[b]ond prices – especially for longer-maturity bonds – may be more volatile as markets adjust to a smaller Federal Reserve footprint and less support from Fed bond holdings”. Despite these warnings, he reassures investors that “[we] do not expect these changes to happen all at once”.

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on Friday.

  • April’s S&P U.S. manufacturing PMI will be released by 9:45 a.m., and April’s ISM manufacturing data will be out by 10:00 a.m. ET.

Commodities, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading higher in the early New York session by 0.36% to hover around $105.45 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar fell 1.11% to hover around $4,570.29 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $5,595.46 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.06% lower at the 97.9930 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 1.72% higher at $77,370.87 per coin, as per the last 24 hours.

Asian and European markets were mostly closed for Labor Day, while Australia's ASX 200 index rose.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved