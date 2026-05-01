Jim Cramer Says 'Data Center' Trade Is Going Mainstream

The stock market's biggest winners share a common thread—exposure to the rapidly expanding data center ecosystem—according to CNBC's "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer.

On Thursday, Cramer said the current market can be divided into two sectors – the data center stocks and everything else. He said the surge in artificial intelligence infrastructure is spilling into far more than big tech, pulling in industrial, power, cooling, networking and even real estate names.

Data Centers Move Into The Mainstream

"The data center, the data center, the data center," Cramer emphasized, noting that what was once a niche trade has now gone mainstream.

The S&P 500 soared to a new all-time high, topping 7200 for the first time as investors bought a wide range of businesses linked to the expansion of computing capacity. Cramer framed the rally as a connected set of winners, with data centers acting as the common thread.

Infrastructure And Power Names Surge

Cramer described data centers as "giant mouths that must be fed with never-ending electricity.”

Chip And Industrial Players Join Rally

The boom is also lifting semiconductor-related and industrial companies. Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has rallied as rising chip output increases the need for testing.

Industrial giant Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is seeing strong interest in turbines used to supply power for these facilities.

Connectivity And Real Estate Benefit

Broad-Based Economic Tailwind

Cramer argued the wide mix of beneficiaries shows the trade has broadened, calling it “A manufacturing mosaic.”

He added, “As far as I am concerned, the data center is a windfall for almost every slice of the economy.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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