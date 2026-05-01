SOBR Safe Stock Surges Nearly 34% After Hours: What's Going On?

CWV designs modular green hydrogen and clean electricity systems deployable on-site, targeting AI data centers, critical materials mining, and heavy industry.
Pivot To Clean Energy
Under the proposed transaction, CWV is expected to hold about 98% ownership of the combined public company once the deal closes, which is targeted for the third quarter.
The deal requires approximately $5.5 million in pre-close third-party financing committed to SOBRsafe, with $2 million to be deployed by the SOBRsafe operating company at closing.
SOBR also plans to continue evaluating monetization opportunities for its alcohol monitoring and detection technology business post-close.
SOBR Safe also reported in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Thursday that revenue for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $79,003, compared with $86,617 in the same period a year earlier. The company posted a net loss of $2.29 million for the quarter.
Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis
SOBR Safe is a technology company with a market capitalization of $1.55 million, a 52-week high of $5.29 and a 52-week low of $0.48.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of SOBR stands at 41.83.
The small-cap stock has dropped 85.04% over the past 12 months.
Currently, the stock is near its annual low.
SOBR Safe has experienced a sharp drop and remains weakly positioned, suggesting ongoing downside pressure and elevated risk, with clear signs of recovery likely needed before investor confidence can return.
Price Action: SOBR closed the regular session up 2.07% at $0.55, according to Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SOBR stock is experiencing a negative price trend across all time frames.
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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
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