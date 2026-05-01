Skyline Builders Group Stock Jumps Over 12% Before Sliding 18% After Hours On Proposed Merger Deal

Transaction Agreement

Skyline Builders Group announced it has entered into a Transaction Agreement with SKBL Merger Sub Inc., Cove Kaz Capital Group LLC, and Kaz Resources LLC to pursue a complex business combination.

As part of the deal, a new entity will be formed in the Astana International Financial Centre, and Kaz Critical Minerals LLP will be merged into this new entity. The transaction also includes restructuring steps such as Cove Kaz converting into a Delaware corporation and being renamed "Kaz Resources Inc."

Upon closing, SKBL will merge with SKBL Merger Sub, with Skyline continuing as the surviving entity. Existing Skyline shares will be converted into shares of the new public company, while preferred shares and equity awards will also be restructured accordingly.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals, shareholder approval, and other customary closing conditions, meaning the merger has not yet been completed.

Additional Terms

The agreement includes provisions requiring Skyline to divest certain legacy businesses, including operations in Hong Kong and China, and maintain at least $50 million in net proceeds from prior financing.

The companies also entered into related agreements, including shareholder support arrangements and a $23.1 million loan agreement carrying a 10% annual interest rate.

Termination clauses allow either party to exit the deal under certain conditions, including regulatory blocks, unmet closing requirements, or material adverse changes.

About The Company

Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company that provides civil engineering and construction services, mainly working on infrastructure projects.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The stock has a market capitalisation of $56.04 million and has traded within a 52-week range of 0.42 to 14.25.

Price Action

Skyline Builders Group closed the regular session at $4.55, up 12.62%, before falling to $3.70 in after-hours trading, marking a decline of 18.68%.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SKBL is showing a positive price trend in the short- and medium-term time frames, while the long-term trend remains negative.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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