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May 1, 2026 2:53 AM 2 min read

Why Did AIOS Tech Stock Jump Over 43% After Hours?

What Shareholders Need to Know

The central proposal asks shareholders to approve a Class B Variation that would lift the voting ratio for Class B common shares from 5 votes per share to 100 votes per share. To effect the change, the company also seeks the adoption of an amended and restated memorandum and articles of association.

The record date for shareholder eligibility was set at Apr. 29.

According to the SEC filing, both Class A and Class B holders are entitled to vote. The Board also unanimously recommends a “FOR” vote on all resolutions.

In April, AIOS reported full-year earnings per share of -$47.65 with actual revenue of $5.07 million.

Separately, AIOS in April approved a 20-for-1 share consolidation and related capital restructuring plan aimed at maintaining its Nasdaq listing, effective Apr. 27.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

AIOS Tech has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, with a 52-week high of $10 and a low of $0.43.

The small-cap stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 40.76.

Over the past 12 months, AIOS has dropped 90.84%.

Currently, the stock of the AI-driven professional services and technology firm is positioned at about 92.89% of its 52-week range.

Price Action: AIOS closed the regular session up 5.79% at $9.32, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AIOS stock is experiencing a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Miha Creative / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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