Tech Powers Nasdaq's Best Month Since 2020: These Stocks Are The Silent Performers

The Nasdaq Composite Index capped a breakout April, logging its strongest monthly advance since the early-pandemic rally as a wave of strong earnings and renewed confidence in artificial intelligence lifted technology shares.

Big tech earnings were a major catalyst, with several names topping Wall Street's expectations for sales and cloud momentum, according to a report by CNBC.

Nasdaq’s April Surge

The index rallied 15.3% in April, marking a sharp turnaround for the tech-heavy index, which had struggled earlier in 2026 amid concerns that rapid advances in AI could disrupt existing business models.

The latest surge pushed the Nasdaq index into positive territory, now up about 7% since the start of the year. The index had been down roughly 7% at the end of March before the rebound took hold.

Big Tech & Semiconductors Lead The Charge

The Silent Winners

MaxLinear

The company, led by CEO Kishore Seendripu, attributed this growth to strong demand in optical data center connectivity, particularly from hyperscale customers involved in AI platforms, setting the stage for a multi-year growth phase.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MXL has a Momentum score in the 100th percentile with a strong price trend in the short, medium and long term.

Aehr Test Systems

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AEHR has a Momentum score in the 100th percentile with a strong price trend in the short, medium and long term.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that APLS has a Momentum score in the 94th percentile with a strong price trend in the short, medium and long term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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