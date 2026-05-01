Cue Biopharma Stock Surges Over 65% Overnight: Why Is It Moving?

$30 Million Raise Funds Pipeline Expansion

The PIPE, expected to close around May 4, involves pre-funded warrants for up to 2.72 million shares at an effective price of $11. Net proceeds will be used to support the acquisition and development of Ascendant-221, a humanized anti-IgE monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize free IgE and reduce the production of new IgE, targeting major pathways involved in allergic disease.

The funds will also be allocated toward general corporate purposes and working capital needs.

Phase 2 Anti-IgE Asset

Separately, CUE licensed Ascendant-221 from the biotechnology company Ascendant Health Sciences for a $15 million upfront fee, plus up to $676.5 million in potential development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments.

The company also appointed Shao-Lee Lin, M.D., Ph.D., as CEO, succeeding interim chief Lucinda Warren. Lin previously founded biotechnology company ACELYRIN and took it public within three years at a valuation exceeding $2 billion, while contributing to approved medicines including TEPEZZA, SKYRIZI and RINVOQ.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Cue Biopharma has a market capitalization of $47.98 million, with a 52-week high of $15.43 and a 52-week low of $0.17.

The small-cap stock has declined 34.92% over the past 12 months.

Cue Biopharma is trading at about 95.48% of its 52-week range, indicating it remains closer to the upper end.

Price Action: CUE closed the regular session up 13.38% at $14.74, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CUE is experiencing long-term consolidation along with medium and short-term upward movement.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.