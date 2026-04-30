Beyond Meat Stock Is Trending Overnight: Here's What You Should Know

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares are trending on Thursday night.
BYND shares jumped 2.63% to $1.01 in overnight trading on Thursday.
The surge in the late trading session follows an intraday rally of 20.70%, which closed the plant-based protein company's stock at $0.98, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Earnings Catalyst On The Horizon
On Wednesday, Beyond Meat announced it will release its first-quarter 2026 financial results for the quarter ended Mar. 28 after market close on May 6. Analysts estimate a first-quarter loss of 11 cents per share, with revenue of $58.01 million.
Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis
Beyond Meat has a market capitalization of $453.58 million, with a 52-week high of $7.69 and a 52-week low of $0.50.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of BYND stands at 58.91.
April analyst sentiment on the California-based company remains bearish.
|Firm
|Rating
|Previous Price Target
|New Price Target
|BMO Capital
|Market Perform
|$4.00
|$1.00
|Barclays
|Underweight
|$1.00
|$0.50
The small-cap stock has dropped 60.32% over the past 12 months.
Currently, the stock is near its 52-week low.
Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BYND is experiencing short-term upward movement along with medium and long-term consolidation.
Photo courtesy: Nadya Kubik from Shutterstock
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
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