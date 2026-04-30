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Beyond Meat outdoor sign with leaves and blue sky background
April 30, 2026 11:55 PM 2 min read

Beyond Meat Stock Is Trending Overnight: Here's What You Should Know

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares are trending on Thursday night.

BYND shares jumped 2.63% to $1.01 in overnight trading on Thursday.

The surge in the late trading session follows an intraday rally of 20.70%, which closed the plant-based protein company's stock at $0.98, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Earnings Catalyst On The Horizon

On Wednesday, Beyond Meat announced it will release its first-quarter 2026 financial results for the quarter ended Mar. 28 after market close on May 6. Analysts estimate a first-quarter loss of 11 cents per share, with revenue of $58.01 million.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Beyond Meat has a market capitalization of $453.58 million, with a 52-week high of $7.69 and a 52-week low of $0.50.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of BYND stands at 58.91.

April analyst sentiment on the California-based company remains bearish.

FirmRatingPrevious Price TargetNew Price Target
BMO CapitalMarket Perform$4.00$1.00
BarclaysUnderweight$1.00$0.50

The small-cap stock has dropped 60.32% over the past 12 months.

Currently, the stock is near its 52-week low.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BYND is experiencing short-term upward movement along with medium and long-term consolidation.

Photo courtesy: Nadya Kubik from Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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