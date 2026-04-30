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April 30, 2026 10:59 PM 2 min read

Veeva Systems To Join S&P 500, Replacing Coterra Energy: ETF Buying Wave Looms

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is poised to join the S&P 500 Index, a change announced Thursday that puts the life sciences software provider into one of the market's most closely tracked benchmarks.

Expected Boost From Passive Flows

Veeva's addition is likely to drive up demand for its shares, as index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the S&P 500 adjust their holdings. Such inclusions typically result in short-term buying pressure, driven by passive investment inflows.

Is Veeva's Stock Struggle Overblown?

The inclusion came at a time when Veeva is struggling to find its footing this year amid challenges in its cloud software sector. The stock is down about 30% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained more than 5% in the same time period.

Strategic AI Integration Drives Growth Potential

Veeva’s focus on integrating AI into its offerings, including the recent acquisition of Ostro for about $100 million, positions it competitively within the life sciences sector, especially as demand for AI-driven tools grows.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that VEEV has a solid Growth score in the 92nd percentile.

Price Action: Veeva's shares are up 9% in after-hours trading following the news.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Miha Creative / Shutterstock

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