US Treasury Series I Bond Rate Climbs To 4.26% As Inflation Component Rises

The U.S. Department of the Treasury set a new Series I savings bond composite rate of 4.26% Thursday for bonds issued from May 1 through Oct. 31, keeping the fixed-rate piece at 0.90% as the inflation-linked portion ticked higher.

CNBC reported the new 4.26% rate replaces the prior 4.03% offer that ran through April 30, and that the Treasury's formula rounds the combined figure. The updated composite rate reflects a 3.34% variable component tied to inflation data plus the unchanged 0.90% fixed component.

I bonds are designed to help protect cash from inflation while still paying interest. Holding the fixed rate at 0.90% means new buyers lock in that piece for as long as they own the bond, while the inflation-driven piece resets.

The variable side is recalculated twice a year, in May and November, using inflation readings, while the fixed side stays put after purchase. I bonds accrue interest monthly and add that interest to the principal every six months.

What Current Holders And New Buyers Should Watch

I bond returns depend on set reset dates rather than market trading. Existing owners don't automatically jump to the new composite rate immediately, because each bond's six-month rate window is anchored to its purchase month.

The variable rate changes after an investor has held the bond for six months, but the fixed rate remains constant for that bond. CNBC's example showed a September purchase starting with a 2.86% variable rate, later shifting to 3.12% in March, paired with a 1.10% fixed rate for a 4.22% composite rate at that point.

Lockups, Penalties, And Taxes Shape The Real Yield

I bonds can't be redeemed during the first year, and selling before the five-year mark forfeits the last three months of interest. That can reduce the effective yield for shorter horizons.

Interest is exempt from state and local taxes, while federal tax can be deferred until redemption. Some investors may also qualify to exclude federal tax on the interest if proceeds are used for eligible higher-education costs, though specific rules and income limits apply.

The tradeoff remains: the U.S. government backs principal and redemption value doesn't fall, but upside is typically lower than riskier assets.

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