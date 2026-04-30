Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Roars As Industrials Rescue Wall Street From Meta-Led Tech Slide

The Nasdaq 100 went nowhere, the S&P 500 eked out a small gain, and the Russell 2000 quietly rallied 1.4% as small-caps caught a bid.

President Donald Trump kept the Iran story front and center, saying that European leaders should stop “interfering with those that are getting rid of the Iran Nuclear threat” and doubling down on the U.S. naval blockade that has left Tehran’s energy exports collapsing. The standoff continued to bite physical oil flows.

The 10-year yield fell 4 basis points to 4.40% after testing nine-month highs at 4.45% in the previous session. The 2-year slipped 7 basis points to 3.90% and the 30-year eased 2 basis points to 4.98%, even as a hot batch of macro data argued the other way:

Q1 GDP came in at a 2% annualized clip below expectations, core PCE prices – the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge – accelerated, and initial jobless claims plunged to their lowest level since 2022.

Thursday’s Performance In Major US Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Industrials Charge Higher As AI Capex Panic Hammers Hyperscalers

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC) was a tug-of-war between Alphabet’s surge and Meta’s plunge.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) was pressured by the slide in WTI to $104.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) gave back ground as Nvidia and KLA Corporation weighed, partly offset by Qualcomm’s huge bid.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) ripped 14.1% as semiconductor capital-equipment names rode the same AI infrastructure tailwind.

Thursday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Thursday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers

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