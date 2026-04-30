Sydney Sweeney Can't Hide American Eagle's Deep Discount As The Stock's Value Score Climbs

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.‘s (NYSE:AEO) stock has entered the top 10% of undervalued stocks, with its Benzinga Edge value score rising from 88.54 to 91.37 on a week-over-week basis.

Despite the launch of a new summer denim campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney, analysts warn the brand’s momentum may be slowing, though its discounted stock price remains a focal point for investors.

Metrics Flash ‘Undervalued’

The Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings‘ value metric evaluates a stock’s relative worth by comparing its market price against fundamental measures like the company’s assets, earnings, sales, and operating performance. Additionally, the stock carries a growth score of 60.32 and a quality score of 26.44.

Mixed Analyst Sentiment And Fading Catalysts

Wall Street is maintaining a cautious outlook on the stock. Needham recently initiated coverage on the retailer with a “Hold” rating.

Analysts at the firm noted that while the Aerie brand is performing strongly, the initial lift the core American Eagle brand saw from last summer’s controversial Sydney Sweeney campaign is currently fading.

Technicals And Future Outlook

AEO’s momentum score has reached its current level of 61.74. However, recent price structure data shows weakness, with short- and medium-term trends turning negative, even as the long-term trend remains positive.

For the stock to perform well moving forward, analysts stress that Aerie must sustain its growth against tougher second-half comparisons, and the core AE brand must avoid slipping into negative-comp territory.

NUE Shares Rise In 2026

The stock has declined 35.08% year-to-date, and is up only 0.82% over the last six months. However, it posted an outstanding 58.96% gain over the past year.

It closed Wednesday 1.44% lower at $17.12 apiece, and it was higher by 0.47% in premarket on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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