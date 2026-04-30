Estee Lauder Invests In 111SKIN

Separately, the company announced a minority investment in luxury clinical skincare brand 111SKIN, founded by Dr. Yannis Alexandrides. Terms were not disclosed.

The move targets rising demand for science-backed, treatment-inspired skincare. Known for its NAC Y2 technology, 111SKIN offers premium products priced between $50 and $1,000 and sells through luxury retail, e-commerce, and spa channels globally.

The brand generates about 20% of sales from direct-to-consumer channels and has a strong presence in North America, China, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Dr. Alexandrides will continue leading the company, while Estee Lauder aims to expand its global reach and strengthen its position in clinical skincare.

Technical Analysis

Estee Lauder Companies is sitting well off its 52-week high of $121.64 and closer to the lower half of its $56.66–$121.64 range, which is consistent with a longer repair phase after a big drawdown.

The stock is trading 1.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but 22% below its 100-day SMA, a mix that points to a short-term bounce inside a still-pressured intermediate trend.

The moving average structure still leans bearish after the death cross in April, when the 50-day SMA moved below the 200-day SMA, which often lines up with longer downtrends.

At the same time, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line with a positive histogram, hinting that downside pressure is easing versus earlier in the move.

Over the past 12 months, the stock is up 26.23%, which suggests the longer-term tape has been volatile with meaningful swings rather than a steady trend.

With resistance near $79.00 and support around $66.50, the chart is still defining whether this rebound can turn into a more durable base.

Key Resistance : $79.00 — an area where rallies have recently stalled.

: $79.00 — an area where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $66.50 — a level where buyers have tended to show up.

Estee Lauder Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Estee Lauder Companies is set to report earnings on May 1, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 65 cents (Up from 65 cents)

: 65 cents (Up from 65 cents) Revenue Estimate : $3.69 billion (Up from $3.55 billion)

: $3.69 billion (Up from $3.55 billion) Valuation: Forward P/E of 20.5x

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $99.50. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Overweight (Lowers Target to $98.00) (April 17)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $98.00) (April 17) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $92.00) (April 15)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $92.00) (April 15) Barclays: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $72.00) (April 14)

Estee Lauder Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for The Estee Lauder Companies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 16.75 — Indicates a weak valuation relative to peers.

: 16.75 — Indicates a weak valuation relative to peers. Growth Rank : 3.48 — Suggests limited growth potential at this time.

: 3.48 — Suggests limited growth potential at this time. Quality Rank : 23.8 — Reflects moderate quality metrics.

: 23.8 — Reflects moderate quality metrics. Momentum Rank: 15.41 — Indicates weak momentum in price action.

The Verdict: Estee Lauder Companies’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile across key pillars, suggesting challenges in both value and momentum that investors should monitor closely.

Estee Lauder Top ETF Exposure

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:ESG): 3.11% Weight

(BATS:ESG): 3.11% Weight KraneShares Global Luxury Index ETF (NYSE:KLXY): 5.79% Weight

Significance: Because EL carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

EL Stock Price Activity: Estee Lauder shares were down 0.89% at $75.02 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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