OSR Holdings Stock Surges Over 41% After Hours: Why Is It Moving?

What’s The Deal Structure?

Under the deal, BCME, OSRH's largest shareholder, gains exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, commercialize and sublicense VXM01. OSRH stands to collect up to $815 million in milestone payments tied to clinical, regulatory and commercial benchmarks, plus 100% of downstream royalties after BCME recoups its investment.

OSRH will also acquire full VXM01 intellectual property from biotechnology company Vaximm AG via a $30 million asset purchase.

BCME and its affiliates have pledged their entire approximately 29.7% OSRH stake as collateral for milestone obligations.

CEO Peter Hwang said, "It ensures OSR Holdings shareholders participate directly in value creation, while BCME remains accountable for its financial commitments."

What’s The Put Option?

The agreement includes a put option allowing OSRH to require BCME to purchase up to $15 million of common stock at $10.00 per share, exercisable no earlier than six months post-closing.

A put option is a financial contract granting the holder the right but not the obligation to sell an underlying asset, like stocks, at a specific price within a set timeframe. It is used to hedge against falling prices or to speculate, increasing in value as the asset price decreases.

According to the company announcement, the deal was approved by the board, including independent directors, following a fairness opinion from Avance Life Sciences, given its related-party nature.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

OSR Holdings has a market capitalization of $15.32 million, with a 52-week high of $1.79 and a 52-week low of $0.38.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 40.83.

OSRH carries a short interest of 1.81%.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock of the Washington-based healthcare group has dropped 65.93%.

Currently, OSRH is positioned around 19% of its 52-week range.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed regular trading down 38.19% at $0.46.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that OSRH stock is experiencing long-term consolidation along with medium and short-term upward movement.

Photo Courtesy: Miha Creative / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.