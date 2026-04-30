Anthropic Eyes $900 Billion Valuation, Could Overtake OpenAI As Top AI Startup

Anthropic is in discussions with investors about new financing that could value the company at $900 billion, more than doubling its $380 billion valuation in February, according to a report.

If the talks turn into a deal, the maker of Claude could surpass rival OpenAI to become the most valuable AI startup.

According to a Livemint report, Anthropic is evaluating investor proposals, though no proposal has been accepted.

Anthropic Valuation Could Skyrocket Soon

As Anthropic continues to gain momentum, it is intensifying competitive pressure on OpenAI, which is reportedly preparing for a public listing later this year and was valued at $852 billion in a March funding round, the report said, citing Bloomberg. The ChatGPT maker was unable to meet its set targets for revenue and new users.

Google And Amazon Invest in Anthropic

Google has committed $10 billion to Anthropic and could invest a further $30 billion if certain targets are met.

Anthropic Strategic Plans

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, Anthropic has quickly established itself as a key player in artificial intelligence, building tools that are reshaping how businesses approach areas like coding and cybersecurity.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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