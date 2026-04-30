Why Is Aware Stock Falling After Hours Today?

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares fell over 16% to $1.22 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Aware Inc, a biometric identity and authentication solutions company, reported its quarterly earnings while highlighting its ongoing transition to a platform-driven model.

Revenue And Losses

Aware reported revenue of $3.4 million in the first quarter, compared to $3.6 million in the same period last year.

Operating expenses rose to $7.0 million from $5.5 million a year earlier, including approximately $0.7 million in one-time severance costs tied to workforce reductions.

Net loss widened to $3.5 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.08 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $3.2 million, compared to $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Strategic Shift

CEO Ajay Amlani said the company is continuing its transition toward a unified biometric orchestration platform, aiming to streamline operations and focus on high-impact opportunities.

The company expects to reduce operating expenses by $4.0 million on an annualized basis starting in the second quarter of 2026 as part of its restructuring efforts.

Operational Highlights

During the quarter, Aware highlighted strong performance in the DHS Remote Identity Validation Rally, where its Intelligent Liveness solution demonstrated the ability to prevent sophisticated attacks while maintaining user experience.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Aware Inc has a market capitalization of $31.54 million and has traded within a 52-week range of $1.10 to $2.95.

Over the past year, the stock has declined 12.05%.

Price Action

Aware closed the regular session up 15.87% at $1.46 before falling to $1.22 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AWRE stock is experiencing a negative price trend across short, medium, and long-term time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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