Inno Holdings Stock Declines Over 30% After Reverse Stock Split Announcement

Reverse Stock Split

Inno Holdings Inc announced on Wednesday that its Board of Directors approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock.

At the effective time, every 20 shares will be combined into 1 share of common stock. The reverse split will take effect on May 4, 2026, at 09:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The company said the reverse split will not impact its overall share structure, and authorized shares will remain at 1 billion.

The company's common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "INHD" and will trade on a split-adjusted basis starting at market open on the effective date.

No fractional shares will be issued; instead, any fractional entitlements will be rounded up to the next whole share at the participant level.

Management said the reverse stock split is intended as a proactive measure to support continued compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, including the minimum bid price requirement.

About The Company

Inno Holdings Inc is a holding company incorporated in Texas, operating primarily through subsidiaries in Hong Kong. The company focuses on trade and distribution of electronic products and provides marketing and distribution support services to partner enterprises across domestic and global markets.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The stock has a market capitalisation of $1.01 million and has traded within a 52-week range of 0.11 to 474.72. The stock has shown extreme volatility over the past year, with trading activity concentrated near the lower end of its range in recent levels.

Price Action

Inno Holdings closed the regular session at $0.12 before falling to $0.083 in after-hours trading following the reverse stock split announcement.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that INHD is showing a negative price trend across short-, medium-, and long-term time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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