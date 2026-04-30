Why Did Abits Group Stock Jump Over 48% After Hours?

The data reported results for the period ended Dec. 31.

Revenue Growth And Margin Expansion

Abits Group's revenue climbed 37% to $9.13 million in fiscal year 2025, up from $6.71 million in fiscal year 2024.

The company's gross profit came in at $3.68 million, reflecting a gross margin of about 40%. Total assets were reported at $10.91 million, while shareholders' equity stood at $7.78 million.

CEO Conglin (Forrest) Deng called 2025 “a milestone year,” citing the successful Memphis facility launch and a near doubling of hash rate capacity, despite the April 2024 halving cutting bitcoin mining rewards.

Bitcoin Treasury

According to the company’s Wednesday announcement made after markets closed, ABTS grew its bitcoin treasury more than sixfold, from 2.58 BTC to 15.99 BTC, reflecting management’s confidence in the long-term value of bitcoin. The company mined 89.09 BTC across its Duff and Memphis, Tennessee, sites.

Abits Group’s February 2026 direct offering raised $2.1 million to support working capital.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Abits Group is a digital data center operator with a market capitalization of $3.51 million, a 52-week high of $10.86, and a 52-week low of $0.97.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of ABTS stands at 34.07.

The small-cap stock has dropped 56.98% over the past 12 months.

Currently, the stock is near its annual low.

ABTS's steep decline and weak positioning point to continued pressure, indicating higher risk and the need for clear recovery signals before investor confidence can improve.

Price Action: Abits Group closed the regular session down 8.26% at $1.11, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ABTS stock is experiencing a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.