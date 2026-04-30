VS Media Stock Surges Over 48% After Hours: Here's Why

On April 27, VS Media and Singapore-based steel sourcing and project management firm S T Meng Pte. Ltd. executed a debt conversion and share subscription agreement converting a $3.8 million convertible promissory note originally issued in August 2025 into equity at $74.70 per S T Meng share, terminating the original note's conversion mechanics entirely.

According to the SEC filing, post-conversion, VSME now holds 41.52% of the voting rights in S T Meng, securing a controlling minority stake while fully extinguishing the principal obligation.

What Investors Need To Know

A Debt Conversion and Share Subscription Agreement is a legally binding contract in which a creditor agrees to convert outstanding debt into equity in the form of company shares.

It formalizes the exchange of debt for ownership, helping companies strengthen their balance sheets while giving creditors an ownership stake in the business.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of VSME stands at 43.79.

The small-cap stock has dropped 94.82% over the past 12 months.

Currently, the stock is near its 52-week low.

Price Action: VSME closed the regular session down 3.35% at $0.93, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that VSME is experiencing negative price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.