The Biggest Investors On Earth Are Rewriting The Rules — And Retail Investors Are Behind

Since the establishment of Modern Portfolio Theory in the 1950s, the 60/40 portfolio has been the “set it and forget it” gold standard of investing. Its logic was simple – when stocks took a tumble, bonds acted as the shock absorber.

But, in 2026, that spring has gone damp. Bonds are no longer behaving like the defensive anchor they once were.

The Great Repositioning

This shift isn’t just a theoretical headache for retail investors; the world's biggest “smart money” players have been front-running this reality for years.

Norway's $2.1 trillion Sovereign Wealth Fund, the world's largest, has slowly rewritten its playbook. Once a conservative giant with roughly 40% in equities in the late 2000s, the fund has pushed its equity exposure as high as 70%.

Yet, despite the volatility, Norway is doubling down on growth. In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg reiterated the commitments to have roughly half of the fund invested in the U.S., "because the ​American stock market is so dynamic and reflects the strength ‌of ⁠the U.S. economy.”

Alternatives: The New Ballast

If bonds can't protect you, what can? JP Morgan suggests that macro uncertainty, driven by sticky inflation and fiscal dysfunction, needs a broader toolkit.

The bank points to 3 core reasons to pivot toward alternatives:

De-risking the “New Normal”

Fidelity's 2026 de-risking strategy includes:

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