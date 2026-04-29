What's Going On With Yum China Stock On Wednesday?

Growth in delivery, loyal customer base expansion and continued store development reinforced confidence in the company's long-term strategy.

• Yum Brands stock is building positive momentum. Why is YUM stock advancing?

Quarterly Metrics

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 87 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 86 cents. Quarterly sales of $3.271 billion (plus 10% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $3.235 billion.

Total system sales grew 4% year over year, excluding foreign currency translation.

“The late timing of Chinese New Year and the extra April spring break affected gathering patterns and same-store sales growth in Q1,” said CEO Joey Wat.

Same-store transactions grew 2% year over year, the 13th consecutive quarter of growth.

Core operating profit grew 6% year over year. Operating margin was 13.7%, an increase of 30 basis points year over year.

Restaurant margin came in at 18.2%, declining 40 basis points year over year. The decrease was driven by higher rider costs from increased delivery mix, partly offset by operational efficiencies.

Delivery sales increased 31% year over year, accounting for about 54% of total company sales, up from 42% a year earlier. Active members of KFC or Pizza Hut surpassed 270 million, marking a 9% increase from the prior year.

As of March 31, the company had cash and equivalents worth $473 million.

Dividend

The board declared a cash dividend of 29 cents per share on Yum China’s common stock, payable on June 17, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 27, 2026.

Outlook

Yum China expects to surpass 20,000 total stores in 2026, with more than 1,900 net new openings. The company aims for a 40%–50% franchise mix for new KFC and Pizza Hut locations.

Capital expenditures are projected to range between $600 million and $700 million. Yum China also plans to return approximately $1.5 billion to shareholders.

YUMC Price Action: Yum China shares are trading higher by 1.95% to $48.29 at publication on Wednesday.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock