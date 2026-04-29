What's Going On With Nvidia Stock Today?

New AI Launch

In a separate development, Nvidia introduced Nemotron 3 Nano Omni yesterday, an open multimodal model designed to process video, audio, images and text within a single system.

The model enables faster, more efficient AI agents by combining multiple capabilities into a unified architecture.

Nvidia said the system delivers strong accuracy while reducing costs, outperforming competing open models in several benchmarks.

Companies including Aible, Applied Scientific Intelligence, Eka Care, Foxconn, H Company and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have already adopted the model.

Technology Advantage

Nvidia said it built the model on a hybrid mixture-of-experts architecture that combines visual and audio processing, eliminating the need for separate models to improve efficiency and reduce latency.

The system delivers up to 9x higher throughput than comparable open multimodal models and supports use cases such as customer service automation, document analysis, and audio-video processing.

It allows AI agents to interpret complex data types—including PDFs, spreadsheets, and screen recordings—and is released with open weights and tools so developers can customize deployments.

Nvidia added that its Nemotron family has surpassed 50 million downloads over the past year, highlighting strong developer demand.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares are trading higher by 0.17% to $213.51 premarket at last check on Wednesday.

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