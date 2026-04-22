Ulta Beauty Unveils AI Shopping Push With Alphabet Partnership

This initiative aims to enhance beauty discovery and streamline the shopping process, contributing to a positive market sentiment around the stock with a focus on AI-powered solutions.

Ulta Beauty has launched agentic commerce across Google surfaces and introduced Ulta AI, an AI shopping assistant built with Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience. This move is expected to make beauty shopping more personalized and intuitive, leveraging insights from Ulta’s extensive customer base.

Technical Analysis

Ulta Beauty is currently trading within a strong range, positioned 6.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which suggests a bullish short-term trend. However, it is trading 5% below its 50-day SMA and 7% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some intermediate-term weakness that traders should monitor.

The stock has demonstrated a solid 12-month performance, up 50.57%, reflecting strong overall momentum. Currently, it is situated near the middle of its 52-week range, which spans from a low of $350.10 to a high of $714.97, suggesting that while it has room to grow, it is not at an extreme position.

Key Resistance : $616.50 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement.

: $616.50 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement. Key Support: $513.00 — A drop below this level could indicate further weakness.

Sector Performance

Ulta Beauty operates within the Consumer Discretionary sector, which is currently ranked 4 out of 11 sectors. The sector gained 0.60% on Tuesday, reflecting a mid-tier performance compared to other sectors, with Ulta’s stock slightly underperforming relative to this trend.

Over the past 30 days, the Consumer Discretionary sector has seen a solid increase of 8.04%, although it has faced a decline of 2.98% over the past 90 days. This backdrop indicates that while Ulta is making strides with its new initiatives, it is still navigating a sector that has experienced fluctuations.

Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US with more than 1,500 freestanding stores. The firm offers cosmetics (38% of 2025 sales), fragrances (13%), skin care (24%), and hair care products (19%). It also has salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow, that account for 4% of its revenue and drive customer traffic.

This new AI initiative is significant as it aligns with Ulta’s strategy to enhance customer engagement and streamline the shopping experience. By integrating advanced technology into its operations, Ulta aims to maintain its competitive edge in the evolving beauty retail landscape.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Ulta Beauty is slated to provide its next financial update on May 28, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $6.91 (Up from $6.70)

: $6.91 (Up from $6.70) Revenue Estimate : $3.10 billion (Up from $2.85 billion)

: $3.10 billion (Up from $2.85 billion) Valuation: P/E of 22.2x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $704.47. Recent analyst moves include:

Jefferies : Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $700.00) (April 20)

: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $700.00) (April 20) DA Davidson : Buy (Maintains Target to $650.00) (April 14)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $650.00) (April 14) Canaccord Genuity: Buy (Maintains Target to $799.00) (March 13)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Ulta Beauty, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 54.55 — Indicates a fair valuation relative to peers.

: 54.55 — Indicates a fair valuation relative to peers. Growth : 66.34 — Suggests moderate growth potential.

: 66.34 — Suggests moderate growth potential. Quality : 94.97 — Reflects strong financial health and stability.

: 94.97 — Reflects strong financial health and stability. Momentum: 59.2 — Indicates stable momentum in the stock’s performance.

The Verdict: Ulta Beauty’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a balanced profile with strong quality metrics, suggesting a solid foundation for future growth amidst evolving market dynamics.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ULTA carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

ULTA Stock Price Activity: Ulta Beauty shares were down 2.00% at $558.77 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Gregory C Sanders / Shutterstock.com