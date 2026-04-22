Cruise stocks were supposed to be the cleanest ceasefire trade on the board. Brent off the highs, Strait of Hormuz rumors of reopening, a consumer that everyone said was still spending.

Then, Wall Street analysts started running the numbers against $90 crude.

And the numbers did not cooperate.

Bank of America analyst Andrew G. Didora became the latest to cut on Wednesday morning, trimming Royal Caribbean’s price target from $330 to $310 and Norwegian Cruise’s from $27 to $25.

The Cruise Ceasefire Rally Meets Reality: BofA Is The Latest To Cut

“1Q26 earnings season should focus on the demand impact of the Iran conflict and the flow through of higher commodity prices,” Didora said in a note.

BofA did not move alone. Morgan Stanley cut Norwegian Cruise’s price target from $24 to $23. UBS took it from $27 to $22. Wells Fargo & Co. cut from $32 to $26. Tigress Financial went from $38 to $32. Barclays trimmed from $22 to $21 .

Every major bank covering the industry has reported lower numbers over the last three weeks.

The pattern is a coordinated rewrite of the same two assumptions: fuel costs are running hotter than models priced, and European bookings are softer than management expected.

Both variables point in the same direction — 2026 yields and earnings per share were too high. Net yield is the cruise industry’s pricing thermometer. It measures net revenue — ticket sales plus onboard spending on drinks, casino, excursions – divided by the berth-days a ship has available to sell.

Think of it as dollars earned per cabin per night, stripped of commissions and pass-through costs.

“As the conflict has continued, we think net yields in 2Q-4Q26 could be softer than initially expected,” Didora said.

“NCLH noted in early March that 2026 bookings were slightly below its optimal booking range and we think any slowdown in the consumer’s booking appetite will only hurt pricing. As such, we expect pricing to remain under pressure,” he added.

What $90 Crude Does To A Cruise Ship’s Income Statement

Cruise lines burn marine bunker fuel, and bunker prices track crude with a one-to-two-week lag.

Brent at $98 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate near $89 – both up roughly 47% year-over-year – translate directly into higher 2026 fuel bills.

BofA just raised its 2026 fuel cost estimates by $174 million for Royal Caribbean and $81 million for Norwegian Cruise.

The fuel price per metric ton assumed for the second quarter jumped 24% for Royal Caribbean and 19% for Norwegian versus prior estimates.

Hedging cushions the blow – Royal Caribbean is 60% hedged for 2026, Norwegian is 51% hedged – but hedging only delays the pain, it does not eliminate it.

Market Reactions And What To Look Next

Shares of Royal Caribbean fell 1% during Wednesday’s morning trading. Norwegian Cruise slipped 0.5%, while Carnival added 0.4%.

Royal Caribbean reports first-quarter earnings on April 30, before the open. Norwegian follows a week later.

What investors will be listening for is not the first quarter print – those numbers are already tracking close to guidance – but the forward commentary.

The ceasefire rally was a reflex. The revision wave is the slow burn.

Cruise stocks have spent three weeks pricing in peace. The question the earnings season will answer is whether they also priced in $90 crude.

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